Flames look to build momentum against Wild

After opening the new year with a needed victory, the Calgary Flames aim to build more momentum by avenging a recent loss to the Minnesota Wild.

The visiting Flames look to win back-to-back games for the first time in more than three weeks on Sunday night against the Wild in Saint Paul, Minn.

Fighting to move into playoff position in the Western Conference, Calgary ended 2019 on a 2-5-1 stretch following consecutive home defeats to Vancouver and Chicago. However, the Flames welcomed 2020 by overcoming a blown 2-0 advantage to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 at home on Thursday.

Johnny Gaudreau (11 goals) and Mikael Backlund scored on first-period breakaways and Sean Monahan later added his 14th for the go-ahead goal and eventual winner 8:22 into the third. The Flames last won two in a row during their seven-game winning streak from Nov. 27-Dec. 12.

“We’ve got to learn how to win and we’ve got to learn how to win the right way, and I think (Thursday) was a start,” Monahan, who has four goals and six points over the past six games, told NHL.com.

With the All-Star break looming near the end of the month, Calgary is hoping to start a roll. The Flames play five of their next seven on the road, where they are 6-1-1 over their past eight away from home.

“There’s still a lot of hockey left,” forward Derek Ryan, who scored his seventh goal of the season on Thursday, told the Flames’ official website. “So, focusing on playing our game and trusting if we do that then we’re going to get the results we’re after, is what’s important right now.”

Cam Talbot (4-7-0, 2.75 goals-against average) made 31 saves, but Calgary suffered its lone regulation road loss since Nov. 21, 3-0 at Minnesota on Dec. 23. Devan Dubnyk stopped 22 shots, Luke Kunin had a goal with an assist and Eric Staal also scored for the Wild, who are just two points back of the Flames in wild-card race.

Staal scored the winner on a power-play goal in overtime Saturday as Minnesota avoided a third straight defeat by rallying for a 3-2 home victory over Winnipeg. Kunin tied the game with 5:30 left in regulation for the Wild, who finally won a game in overtime this season.

“You got to hope it brings some confidence to our group,” Staal, who has eight goals and six assists in his past 13 games, told KFAN Sports Radio.

“We want to make sure we’re getting two points night in and night out … We want to keep it going.”

Dubnyk, who saved 19 of 21 shots on Saturday after yielding 10 goals in his previous three starts, could give way to backup Alex Stalock during this back-to-back scenario. Stalock has a 4.02 goals-against average while losing three of his past four starts.

Staal, who recorded his 70th career game-winning goal on Saturday, has scored in back-to-back games versus Calgary. Kunin, meanwhile, has two goals and three assists over a five-game stretch.

Calgary’s top netminder, David Rittich (17-10-5, 2.78 goals-against average), has allowed seven goals while losing his past two starts. He made 34 saves during a 2-1 Flames’ win at Minnesota on Dec. 15, 2018.

The Flames made news this week by trading struggling veteran forward Michael Frolik to Buffalo for a 2020 fourth-round pick.

