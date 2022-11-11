LOS ANGELES (AP)Kevin Fiala scored with 1.4 seconds left in overtime, Jonathan Quick made 31 saves and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Thursday night.

Fiala scored into an open net off a no-look pass from Phillip Danault to give the Kings their third straight win.

”It was a tight game from both teams,” said Fiala, whose 16 points are tied with Gabe Vilardi for the team lead. ”Both goaltenders played unbelievable. It was kind of a playoff game, and it’s nice that we won.”

After scoring four or more goals in each of their first seven wins, Los Angeles knew it would have to get better on defense to establish more sustainable success. This performance, on the heels of a 1-0 victory over Minnesota on Tuesday, showed the Kings are getting closer to that goal.

”We knew we were struggling a little bit defensively, so we all tightened up all together and as a team. From goalie, forwards and D, we’re playing well defensively,” said Danault, who also had a goal to help the Kings get their fourth straight win on home ice.

Taylor Raddysh scored on the power play and Petr Mrazek stopped 33 shots in his first start since injuring his groin Oct. 21, but the Blackhawks lost for the sixth time in seven games.

”I think we’ve got to tip our caps to Raz tonight – he was unbelievable,” Chicago forward Max Domi said. ”I haven’t seen a goalie performance like that for a long time, so he kept us in it for the whole game, got the point.”

Danault tied it 1-all early in the second period on a one-timer set up by Viktor Arvidsson shortly after a Kings power play expired. Danault had gone eight games without a goal before netting his fifth of the season.

Quick and Mrazek saved their best for last, making dueling spectacular saves during overtime.

Quick had to deny close-range efforts from Caleb Jones and a dangerous shot from Philipp Kurashev, with Danault blocking his follow up before taking the puck the other way to set up Fiala’s winner.

”That’s hockey, right? Sometimes those go in for you,” Domi said. ”(Quick) made a big-time save. I mean, back-to-back big-time saves, and they found a way to score. And you’ve got to tip your cap to them – they played a good game tonight. Just got to find ways to be a little bit better.”

MORE POWER

Chicago struck first on a power play late in the opening period. Raddysh positioned himself right in the slot to bury a one-timer from Jonathan Toews for his fourth goal. It came after the Blackhawks changed up their units with the man advantage, and coach Luke Richardson liked how the team played in all facets of special teams.

”We got that first goal, I thought we really deserved it. Power play and penalty killing was excellent. I thought we could have had even more on the power play,” Richardson said.

Chicago ended the game 1 for 4 on the power play. Los Angeles was 0 for 4.

NOTES: Kings F Trevor Moore had an assist for his 100th point in the NHL. He became the seventh player born in California to reach that milestone, with 37 goals and 63 assists in 220 games. . Kings F Alex Turcotte, drafted fifth overall in 2019, was activated off the injured non-roster list and loaned to the team’s AHL affiliate. Turcotte sustained two concussions playing in the AHL last season.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Conclude their three-game trip at Anaheim on Saturday night.

Kings: Wrap up a four-game homestand against Detroit on Saturday night.

