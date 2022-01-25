Ducks take revived offense up against Maple Leafs

After starting their five-game trip with a victory over the Boston Bruins, the Anaheim Ducks hope to ride the momentum into a visit with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night.

The Maple Leafs also are coming off a win when they completed a 3-2-1 trip with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders at Elmont, N.Y., on Saturday.

The Ducks defeated the Bruins 5-3 on Monday night and have won two consecutive games after losing four straight.

“Collectively, when you’re sick and tired of losing, you find ways to win hockey games,” Ducks assistant coach Geoff Ward said.

Ward returned from COVID-19 protocol to fill in for coach Dallas Eakins, who remained in California after a positive test on Friday.

The Ducks scored five goals for the second consecutive game after being shut out in consecutive games by the Chicago Blackhawks and Colorado Avalanche.They defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 on Friday before embarking on their trip, with assistant Mike Stothers filling in for Eakins in that one.

“We did a lot of similar things we did against Tampa, which is a good thing,” said Ryan Getzlaf, who had a goal and an assist Monday. “You get things rolling in the right direction and you play the same way. It doesn’t matter who the opponent is.

“We came out with a little bit of an in-your-face attitude, and that doesn’t mean you run over people. That just means you’re up and taking away space the whole time. Our guys did a good job of that.”

Troy Terry scored his team-leading 23rd goal and defenseman Hampus Lindholm added three assists.

Terry and defenseman Cam Fowler returned from COVID-19 protocol, but backup goaltender Anthony Stolarz and defenseman Josh Manson remained in protocol. Forward Sonny Milano (upper-body injury) missed his fourth straight game.

Anaheim played the final two periods without forward Nicolas Deslauriers (lower-body injury) and lost defenseman Josh Mahura (upper-body injury) in the third period.

Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe experimented with his lines at practice on Monday. He had center Auston Matthews between Michael Bunting and Ondrej Kase; center John Tavares was flanked by Ilya Mikheyev and Mitchell Marner; and David Kampf was at center between Alex Kerfoot and William Nylander. The biggest surprise was Nylander on the third line.

“It’s something I’ve been wanting to get a look at for quite some time, dating all the way back to training camp,” Keefe said. “It’s about having Matthews, Marner and Nylander on three separate lines and getting a look at that, both for our team and how the opposition might look to contend with it.”

The adjusted lines might be used on Wednesday.

“It’s really about minutes and how much guys play, and I don’t see anything changing there at all, generally,” Keefe said. “I just like the ability to have lots of options. It’s on me to manage the minutes and that was my message, not just to Will (Nylander) but to Mitch and Auston and John.”

Jake Muzzin (concussion) has returned to the ice.

“He’s feeling better,” Keefe said. “His involvement is a good indication of where he’s at and making progress.”

Keefe said that it would “probably be a stretch” to expect the defenseman to play against Anaheim.

Justin Holl is out of COVID-19 protocol.

Toronto goaltender Jack Campbell is scheduled to start for Toronto on Wednesday. Backup Petr Mrazek made 27 saves on Saturday.

