The Anaheim Ducks’ promise for a brighter future is not lost, although it could use another jolt of energy as the team gets set to host the New York Islanders on Sunday night.

The Ducks appeared to have emerged from their roster rebuild ahead of schedule when they were 17-9-5 midway through December and looked to be in charge of their own destiny with a crop of talented youngsters anchored by veteran Ryan Getzlaf.

But Anaheim’s growth was stunted by the early holiday pause to the schedule, a precaution amid a COVID-19 outbreak. Since returning Dec. 29, the Ducks are just 8-11-3 and in need of a spark.

The Ducks also lost three consecutive games immediately after the All-Star break, won two in a row, and then fell 4-1 to the rival Los Angeles Kings on Friday.

“We just didn’t have the compete level and the intensity that we needed,” Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk said of Friday’s loss. “It’s embarrassing.”

While the Ducks’ early-season revival was the toast of Southern California, it has been overshadowed by the Kings’ own rebound. Yet Anaheim still remains a playoff hopeful — in fourth place in the Western Conference wild-card race — after last making the postseason in 2018.

Anaheim’s Troy Terry continued his breakout season with a goal Friday to give him a team-leading 27. He also leads the team with 45 points. Stick-handling wizard Trevor Zegras is second on the team with 39 points (13 goals).

Of greatest concern is the play of All-Star goalie John Gibson, who was pulled in the second period against the Kings. He has given up four or more goals in a game five times since the All-Star break.

“Sometimes it’s best to get him right back in there; other times it’s better to take a breath,” Ducks coach Dallas Eakins said. “The great thing is we do have the luxury of (Anthony Stolarz) playing very well. So, whatever our decision is (Sunday), we’re going to be covered.”

The Islanders will enter Sunday’s game off a 5-2 defeat Saturday against the Kings. New York is 1-1-1 on a five-game Western Conference trip that will end Tuesday at Colorado.

“These two back-to-back games are (against) two young teams. They have some really high-end young guys, good team speed, and they’ve got some Hall of Fame-type (veterans) in their lineups,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said about the facing the Kings with Anze Kopitar on Saturday and the Ducks with Getzlaf on Sunday.

Hovering around the .500 mark for a full month now, the Islanders are at least better than their 5-10-5 start. But while they are fifth in the wild-card standings in the Eastern Conference, their chances at a playoff berth are fading fast with two months remaining in the regular season.

Mathew Barzal, the Islanders’ points leader at 37 (12 goals, 25 assists), had a second-period assist, but he didn’t play in the third period in Los Angeles after an apparent left-leg injury. Anders Lee, second on the Islanders with 14 goals, scored against the Kings, as did Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

New York’s Zdeno Chara, who just became the NHL leader in games played by a defenseman, also did not play late in the game after taking a hit in the second period.

–Field Level Media