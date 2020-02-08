Ducks bid to cap strong road trip with win vs. Sabres

The Anaheim Ducks quietly have been piling up points lately and can thank their fourth line for generating a big chunk of their recent momentum.

Derek Grant, Carter Rowney and Nicolas Deslauriers will try to continue making an impact on Sunday afternoon when the Ducks visit the Buffalo Sabres in the finale of a five-game road trip.

“I think we just know each other well,” Deslauriers told Fox Sports West. “We know what we bring to the table. We help each other out. We’re vocal and we have a good friendship too, so it helps all around.”

Grant scored his NHL career-high 13th goal of the season with 58 seconds remaining in the third period on Friday night, helping the Ducks reach overtime at the Toronto Maple Leafs. Anaheim lost in overtime for the second straight night, but the Ducks have earned at least a point in all four games on the road trip (2-0-2).

Anaheim scored three goals during the third period in Toronto to rally from a 3-1 deficit.

“It was a great third period for us and I think a big learning curve for us in terms of how we have to play to be successful,” Grant told reporters afterward. “We did a great job of that in the third period coming back, and we can take good things away from that.”

The Sabres went 1-3-1 on their most recent homestand and now return home after playing their only road game in a 10-game stretch on Friday night at the New York Rangers.

Buffalo built a 3-0 lead against the Rangers before hanging on for a 3-2 victory.

Zemgus Girgensons scored his 10th goal of the season in the first period, becoming the fifth Buffalo player with double-digit goals this season.

“He primarily has a defensive role. He’s penalty killing for us all the time, but to have him into the double-digit category is a positive,” Sabres coach Ralph Krueger told reporters afterward. “We need to get some more guys there in the next few weeks.”

The Sabres faced the Ducks in Anaheim on Oct. 16 and surrendered five straight goals after taking an early 2-0 lead in the 5-2 loss.

Victor Olofsson scored in that game for Buffalo, but the rookie right wing has been sidelined since Jan. 2 with a lower-body injury. He hasn’t resumed practicing.

One player the Ducks surely will monitor is Sabres captain Jack Eichel (career-best 31 goals), who also scored in the loss to Anaheim earlier this season. He has nine points (three goals, six assists) in nine games against the Ducks.

Anaheim could be without a key member of its defensive corps.

Erik Gudbranson left at 8:02 of the first period on Friday after a collision at neutral ice and did not return. He was seen leaving the arena with his left arm in a sling.

Ducks center Adam Henrique had two goals against Buffalo earlier this season and has played well against the Sabres in his career. The 30-year-old owns 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) in 24 games, matching the most points he has scored against any NHL team (Philadelphia).

