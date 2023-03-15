EDMONTON, Alberta (AP)Leon Draisaitl scored twice to reach 100 points for the season, NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Ottawa Senators 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Draisaitl pushed his season goals total to 44. He’s second in the league in scoring, 29 points behind McDavid. McDavid had his 73rd assist on Draisaitl’s second goal and scored into an empty net with 2:13 left for his 56th goal.

“I feel very fortunate,” Draisaitl said of hitting 100 points for the fourth time in his career. “I am obviously very happy about it. But this is my job, this is what I get paid to do. I couldn’t do it without any of these guys in here and I am well aware of that and very appreciative of them finding me and putting me in the right spots. I am very happy about that.”

Derek Ryan, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Nick Bjugstad also scored for Edmonton, and Stuart Skinner made 29 saves. The Oilers have won five of their last seven games.

“In the second period we were rolling,” forward Warren Foegele said. “Last game, we had a couple goal lead and let it slip, but tonight we didn’t. That’s good sign moving forward.”

Timmy Stutzle scored twice for Ottawa, giving him 34 for the season. Brady Tkachuk added his 27th goal, and Mads Sogaard stopped 27 shots. Ottawa has lost three in a row.

“I thought we worked hard, I thought we had lots of chances,” Senators coach DJ Smith said. “Just the mistakes we made ended up in our net. For me, sometimes you lose where you think you deserved a little more and I think today is one of those days and I think their top guys went off.”

Nugent-Hopkins gave the Oilers a 3-2 lead on a power play at 5:39 of the second period. He has 31 goals this season.

Draisaitl made it 4-2 with 3:43 left in the period.

“I thought the best player on the ice tonight was Leon Draisaitl by a country mile,” Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said. “He is hockey sense personified. The definition of what the modern day power forward looks like – or should look like. When he’s at his very best, his 200-foot game is so strong, because he’s hard to contain in all three zones.”

Bjugstad struck with a second to go in the second.

Stutzle scored at 5:28 of the third.

UP NEXT:

Senators: Host Colorado on Thursday night.

Oilers: Host Dallas on Thursday night.

—

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports