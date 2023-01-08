CHICAGO (AP)Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win.

Lukas Reichel batted in his his first NHL goal and had two assists, and Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games.

”It was dream come true,” said Reichel, who took five shots in his 14th NHL game and third this season. ”The first NHL goal is a pretty special moment for me and I want to keep buzzing.

”The last game too, I had so many chances and it didn’t go in, but you’ve got to work hard for it and keep going.”

Alex Stalock made 44 saves in third straight start and sixth in eight since returning from a concussion.

Elias Lindholm had a power play goal and an assist, Nazem Kadri scored his team-leading 16th goal during a man advantage and Jonathan Huberdeau connected at even strength for Calgary. Tyler Toffoli added two assists as the Flames came back from a two-goal deficit to tie it after coach Darryl Sutter replaced starting goalie Jacob Markstrom with Dan Vladar just 35 seconds into the second period.

Markstrom allowed three goals on 11 shots and Vladar stopped 13 of 14 shots.

”Should win,” Sutter said. ”Take one penalty, score two power-play goals and only give up a handful of shots. Should win the game.”

In the extra period, Domi drove down the slot, stumbled then got back on his feet to tuck a shot past Vladar to give the Blackhawks consecutive victories for the first time since a four-game winning streak in October.

”In the first period I thought we really took it to them,” Domi said. ”In second we fell off a little bit, but Stalock was unbelievable once again. … In overtime anything can happen. That was a fun one to win, for sure.”

Reichel assisted on the game-winner.

”He’s only going to get better every day,” Domi said. ”He had an awesome game tonight. He was a huge part of this win.”

The Blackhawks played a second straight game without star forward Patrick Kane, who has a lower-body injury but is expected to return this week.

Reichel opened the scoring 2:39 into the game from the edge of the crease when he batted in a rebound of Seth Jones’ shot from the point.

Lindholm tied it during a power play at 8:49, firing a rebound of Toffoli’s shot into an open net.

Blackwell put Chicago back ahead 2-1 just over 2 minutes later, popping in a rebound.

Reichel set up Kurashev to complete a 2-on-1 break 35 seconds into the second period to make it 3-1 – and earn his second career assist. That ended Markstrom’s night.

Huberdeau scored from the slot off a faceoff 27 seconds later to pull the Flames within one and Kadri tied it with a power-play goal from the slot at 9:50 as Calgary outshot Chicago 16-4 in the second period.

KANE UPDATE

Coach Luke Richardson said Kane probably would return for the Blackhawks’ next game, against Colorado on Thursday.

”I think it will give him the proper rest and he’ll feel more comfortable,” Richardson said. ”Skating’s good. It’s the wear and tear and banging of the game that we’re concerned about. If it just catches the wrong way, it could catch on him and he’s probably going downwards in progression. A couple more days (off) this week will really make a difference.”

Kane sat out the third period of a loss to against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, then missed Friday’s 2-0 win over Arizona.

WORTH NOTING

Chicago drafted Reichel, a 20-year-old German, in the first round, 17th overall, in 2020. … With Kane out, Blackhawks D Caleb Jones played on the wing. … Flames F Brett Ritchie was placed on injured reserve (upper-body) on Saturday. Jakob Pelletier and Walker Duehr, recalled from Calgary of the AHL, didn’t dress Sunday.

