NEWARK, N.J. (AP)New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff will miss the next two games following the death of his father in western Canada.

The Devils said Monday that Leeson Ruff died on Friday at a hospital in Warburg, Alberta. He was 88 and had been ill.

Ruff will miss a home-and-home series with the Maple Leafs. The teams will play in Toronto on Monday and New Jersey on Tuesday.

Assistant coach Alain Nasreddine will run the Devils. He held that spot in late December and early January after Ruff tested positive for COVID-19 and missed three games.

