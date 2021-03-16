Devils captain Nico Hischier sidelined three weeks

NEWARK, N.J. (AP)New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier is expected to miss three weeks following surgery Monday to repair a frontal sinus fracture.

Hischier was injured in a 5-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Feb. 27, when he was struck in the visor by a deflected puck.

Hischier has scored three points (two goals, one assist) in five games this season. The Swiss center also missed the first 11 games due to a foot injury.

The Devils named Hischier the 12th captain in franchise history earlier this season.

