David Pastrnak, Bruins looking to foil Sabres once again

A few days in Buffalo might be what the Boston Bruins need to find their collective offensive form.

Aiming for a third straight victory, the visiting Bruins look to extend the defensively challenged Sabres’ winless streak to 14 games on Saturday afternoon.

From March 7-16, Boston totaled eight goals during a 2-3-1 stretch. The Bruins managed just three goals over their previous three games before Thursday’s 4-1 win at Buffalo. Top-line star David Pastrnak (team-leading 14 goals) scored for the fourth time in six games, and David Krejci recorded three assists to move past the 700-point plateau in his career.

The Bruins, who last won three straight during a five-game run from Feb. 1-12, also got some needed contributions from Jake DeBrusk and Craig Smith. DeBrusk scored his third goal of the season, and Smith snapped a 10-game goal drought Thursday.

“Everybody’s trying to do their part, trying to do their role and wanted to chip in and help out,” Smith said. “The first line has carried us for most of the year. And anytime we get a chance to chip one in and help out, it feels good.

“It’s a product of doing all those little things right. If you continue to do it, I’ve played long enough to know, you’re going to get your chances, and good things will come from that.”

Boston has done many things right while owning an 18-8 scoring advantage during its six-game winning streak over Buffalo, which is 0-11-2 since winning 4-1 at New Jersey on Feb. 23. A loss Saturday and the Sabres would match their club-record 14-game winless/losing streak set during the 2014-15 season.

The Sabres, who played their first game since firing coach Ralph Krueger on Wednesday, have been outscored 39-10 during an 0-9-1 home losing streak.

“The bottom line is we need to go forward,” interim coach Don Granato said. “We need to demand more, obviously push harder. All of us — coaches, players, everybody.”

A big reason for the Sabres’ current struggles is a power play that’s 0-for-19 over the last 12 games. On the flipside, Buffalo opponents are 6-for-18 with the man-advantage in the last six. Pastrnak scored a power-play goal and assisted on another Thursday. He’s recorded three goals and five assists in the last four games versus Buffalo.

With No. 1 netminder Buffalo Linus Ullmark still dealing with a lower-body injury, the duo of Carter Hutton (3.48 goals-against average), who made 33 saves Thursday, and Jonas Johansson (3.79 GAA) is a combined 1-15-2. Sabres star captain Jack Eichel hasn’t played since March 7, due to a day-to-day upper-body injury. Victor Olofsson, meanwhile, has not registered any of this co-team-leading 19 points over the last four contests.

Boston’s Jaroslav Halak faced just 24 shots on Thursday to earn the win after allowing seven goals in losing his previous two starts. However, it’s possible Tuuka Rask, who stopped 71 of 74 shots in his last three starts, could be ready to return from an undisclosed injury that’s kept him out of the Bruins’ net since March 7.

Rookie Dan Vladar also earned his first career victory earlier this week for the Bruins.

