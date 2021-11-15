Daniel Sprong, Conor Sheary lead Capitals past Penguins, 6-1

Daniel Sprong and Conor Sheary each collected a goal and an assist against their former team to fuel the host Washington Capitals to a 6-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

Garnet Hathaway, Tom Wilson and Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored and set up a goal to send the Capitals to their fourth straight win. Defenseman Martin Fehervary netted a shorthanded goal, captain Alex Ovechkin notched two assists and Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves in the victory.

Jake Guentzel scored a goal and Tristan Jarry turned aside 26 shots for Pittsburgh, which has dropped seven of its past nine games (2-5-2).

Prior to the game, the Penguins activated superstar captain Sidney Crosby and defensemen Brian Dumoulin, Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Crosby, who registered one shot on goal in 16:57 of ice time, had missed the team’s past five games after testing positive for the virus.

Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan also returned to the bench after missing five games while being in protocol.

Fehervary accepted a feed from Wilson on a 2-on-1 rush before wristing a shot inside the near post to open the scoring at 4:25 of the first period. The goal was Fehervary’s second of the season.

Hathaway doubled the advantage nearly 10 minutes later by scoring his third goal in the past two games. Ovechkin skated in from along the right wall before feathering the puck to the far post for Hathaway to direct into the net.

Guentzel created space right outside the blue paint before beating Vanecek to halve the deficit with 1:20 remaining in the first period. The goal was Guentzel’s fourth of the season.

Sprong, who spent parts of three seasons with Pittsburgh, converted a cross-slot feed from Lars Eller at 16:11 of the second period. Sheary scored from the right circle 2:25 later for his third goal of the season.

Sheary has seven goals and three assists in 12 career games versus Pittsburgh, which he played for from 2015-18 and again during part of the 2019-20 season.

Kuznetsov scored at 4:43 of the third period before Wilson netted a power-play goal nearly five minutes later to cap the scoring.

