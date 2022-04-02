NEW YORK (AP)Arizona forward Nick Ritchie will be suspended for a game without pay for slashing against the Anaheim Ducks.

In the final seconds of the first period of Friday night’s game with Arizona down 3-0, Ritchie checked defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk into the boards. Shattenkirk pushed Ritchie, and Ritchie used his stick to hit Shattenkirk on the right side of his head with what the NHL called ”a lack of force.”

Shattenkirk was not hurt.

The NHL said Saturday in a news release that Ritchie will forfeit $12,500 for his suspension.

Ritchie has 10 goals and nine assists for the Coyotes this season.

—

