The Arizona Coyotes look for their third win in four games Sunday when they host the slumping Winnipeg Jets in Glendale, Ariz.

Arizona, which resides in last place in the Central Division, surprised the visiting Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 Friday night behind the strong goaltending of Scott Wedgewood.

Wedgewood recorded a career-best 43 saves and stymied the Golden Knights on a pair of power plays early in the game. He has won three of his past five starts while posting a .952 save percentage.

“We fought them off early, gained a little bit of confidence in our defensive structure and put together a very well-rounded game,” Wedgewood said. “The shot count was high, but the guys did a great job in front of me.”

At the offensive end, Nick Schmaltz recorded his second multigoal performance of the month after tallying twice in the third period. He has six points (three goals, three assists) in his last three games and 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) in his last 16 games.

“He’s such a smart hockey player,” Arizona coach Andre Tourigny said. “‘Schmaltzy’ has all the talent. He is always one play ahead. It’s about his intensity. Right now, he’s tuned in. When he has that mental urgency, you see the result right now. It’s really good.”

Clayton Keller saw his four-game goal streak end but had an assist and has scored 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in his past 13 games.

Arizona is 2-3-0 during on its eight-game homestand.

Winnipeg looks to rebound from Friday’s bad loss to the Colorado Avalanche. The Jets built a 3-0 lead in the first period before seeing the bottom fall out in a 6-3 setback in Denver.

It was the fourth consecutive loss for the Jets (0-3-1).

“It’s tough to describe,” said Winnipeg’s Pierre-Luc Dubois, who had two assists. “We played well in the first period. We bring the game to them. We played fast. And then in the second and third, we kind of go back to what’s been making us unsuccessful.”

Kyle Connor, Evgeny Svechnikov and Adam Lowry scored for Winnipeg.

It was Connor’s 30th goal of the season, the fourth time in the past five seasons he has reached the 30 mark. He has scored four goals in his past six games and is approaching his career high of 38 goals, set during the 2019-20 season.

In last year’s abbreviated, 56-game season, Connor scored 26 times — a 38-goal pace for a full, 82-game slate.

After six straight starts of allowing three or fewer goals, goalie Connor Hellebuyck allowed six on 42 shots. The workhorse netminder was making his 44th start of the season.

The Jets remain in contention for a Western Conference playoff spot as the NHL trade deadline approaches. Following the game in Arizona, they start a four-game homestand Tuesday against Montreal.

“We have players in our room that want to play well, everyone wants to win, everyone wants to play well,” Dubois said. “I think we can just do a better job of going at teams and not just waiting for teams to make a mistake.”

The Coyotes won the first game between the teams, 1-0 on Nov. 29. The Jets, however, posted a 3-1 victory over Arizona on Jan. 4. Their fourth matchup of the season is in Winnipeg on March 27.

–Field Level Media