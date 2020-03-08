Coyotes’ Garland week to week with lower-body injury

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP)Arizona Coyotes leading scorer Conor Garland has left the team after he suffered a lower-body injury against Calgary.

The Coyotes said Sunday that Garland has returned to Arizona while the team continues its trip through western Canada. He is listed as week to week.

Garland was injured in Friday’s 3-2 loss when he collided with Flames goalie Cam Talbot.

The 23-year-old right wing leads the Coyotes with 22 goals and is third with 39 points in 68 games. He had 13 goals and five assists in 47 games as a rookie last season.

Garland’s injury is a big blow to the Coyotes as they fight for their first playoff appearance since reaching the 2012 Western Conference Final. Arizona has 74 points through Saturday’s games, two behind the final Western Conference playoff spot. The Coyotes play at Winnipeg on Monday.

