The Ottawa Senators look to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.

The Senators opened a five-game road trip with losses to the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers. After blowing a 2-0 lead in Tuesday’s 5-2 loss to the Lightning, Ottawa was undisciplined in Thursday’s shutout loss to the Panthers. The Senators took 13 penalties on the night — seven in the third period. Of those seven, three were 10-minute misconducts.

“It stings, it sucks and it’s definitely frustrating for sure,” captain Brady Tkachuk said. “We have to figure out those penalties and we weren’t disciplined. There’s a different flow to the game, especially with a lot of the penalties we took.”

The Senators have scored two goals or fewer in each of their past three losses and have struggled on the power play of late, with just three goals on their past 26 opportunities. But while the offense has hit a lull, Senators coach D.J. Smith says the first step for his club is to stay out of the box.

“We just didn’t do what we usually do enough to sustain any offense,” Smith said. “But you just cannot take that many penalties and ever expect to win in the National Hockey League.”

Ottawa is 2-5-1 in its past eight games.

The Coyotes close out an eight-game homestand with Saturday’s tilt. They’ve alternated wins and losses of late and head into the matchup fresh off a 2-1 win Thursday against the Colorado Avalanche.

Arizona is 4-4-0 in its past eight contests, with a win against the Vegas Golden Knights also coming during that stretch. Each loss has been by two goals or fewer.

“I just I don’t think there’s any quit in our room. I think guys take a lot of pride and bring it every night,” center Nick Schmaltz said. “You can’t take any nights off. It’s a hard league, so any team can beat any team on any given night.”

Clayton Keller picked up an assist against the Avalanche, marking the 13th time in the past 15 games he’s scored at least one point. He hasn’t been held off the scoresheet in consecutive games since Dec. 10-11. Keller’s team-leading 21 goals are two shy of his career best set in 2017-18.

Scott Wedgewood will get the start in goal for the Coyotes against the Senators.

It’s the first of two meetings between the clubs this season, who will face off again in Ottawa on March 14.

