GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP)The Arizona Coyotes acquired forward Nick Ritchie and a conditional second-round draft choice from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night in exchange for forward Ryan Dzingel and defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin.

The 26-year-old Ritchie had two goals, seven assists and 23 penalty minutes in 33 games for the Maple Leafs this season. The 6-foot-3, 236-pound forward has 61 goals, 85 assists and 410 penalty minutes in 383 career NHL games with Toronto, Boston and Anaheim.

”We are excited to have Nick join our roster,” Arizona general manager Bill Armstrong said in a statement. ”He is a big, tough, strong winger who will add depth and physicality to our forward group.”

Dzingel had four goals, three assists and 35 penalty minutes n 26 games with the Coyotes this season. Lyubushkin had nine assists and 26 penalty minutes in 46 games for Arizona this season.