CALGARY, Alberta (AP)Cole Caufield broke a third-period tie on a power play, Sean Monahan had two assists against his old team and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Thursday night.

”It was special,” said Monahan, who played nine seasons with Calgary before being traded last summer. ”You get a lot of emotions coming up into the game.

”Once I stepped on the ice in warmup I was pretty nervous to be honest, I was the most nervous I’ve been for a long time. I’m just happy we came out with a win.”

Rookie Juraj Slafkovsky, also scored for Montreal and Jake Allen made 45 saves. The Canadiens have won seven of 11.

Elias Lindholm scored for Calgary and Jacob Markstrom stopped 19 shots. The Flames are 1-3-1 in their last five.

”I thought the guys did a great job and once again, I’ve got to be better,” Markstrom said, ”Can’t start behind every game.”

Canadiens got a power play six minutes into the period when Andrew Mangiapane was sent off for roughing. He grabbed Josh Anderson from behind after the Montreal forward gave a fake cross-check to Markstrom while the two exchanged words after a whistle.

Montreal needed just 31 seconds to convert, with Caufield leaning into a one-timer after being set up on a cross-ice pass by Nick Suzuki.

Monahan was recognized with a video tribute during a first-period TV timeout and waved to the crowd as he was given a standing ovation.

”I just want to say thank you,” Monahan said. ”I came in here as an 18-year-old kid and grew up here. They always had my back. We had ups and downs while I was here and they always supported me. That was a special tribute and one I’m definitely going to watch a few times.”

UP NEXT

Canadiens: At Edmonton on Saturday night.

Flames: Host Washington on Saturday night.

