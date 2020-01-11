Caps look to shake off stinker with Devils in town

Sitting atop the league standings and with a huge lead in the divisional race, the Washington Capitals are likely to have one of “those games” during the dog days of the season. One of those games came last outing.

As the Capitals prepare for Saturday’s home clash with the New Jersey Devils, they are well aware they can’t be repeating what transpired in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, which snapped a three-game winning streak.

The trick now is to prevent those games from recurring too often, as well as to quash bad habits that become hard to eliminate in crunch time.

“Obviously, sitting here with 30 wins, we’re doing a lot of good things,” coach Todd Reirden said. “But … you’ve got to make sure that you’re taking the proper messages and the proper lessons out of it and get better, because we’re still a team that’s looking to grow and get better.”

An area Washington has struggled with, especially of late, is on the power play. The Capitals were blanked on five different man-advantage opportunities against Philadelphia — not to mention they surrendered the game-winning goal while on the power play — and have clicked on just 13.7 percent of their chances (7 for 51) over the last 17 games.

“For a couple games there, we were getting a lot of chances,” forward Tom Wilson said. “And sometimes they aren’t going in. And then if that happens, sometimes you start forcing things to try and make something happen, and you chase it a little bit. … We believe in the group. So, we’ll fix it and hopefully as the hockey gets more important, we’ll be hitting our stride.”

Not that much ails them, but the Capitals have a golden opportunity to right themselves against the Devils. Washington has won 10 of the last 12 meetings with their Metropolitan Division rivals. Moreover, New Jersey has dropped its last three games, the latest a 6-3 road defeat at the hands of the New York Rangers on Thursday.

The Devils, who are ahead of only the Detroit Red Wings in the league standings and appear destined for another high draft choice, are really struggling to keep pucks out of the net these days. They’ve surrendered 15 goals in these three consecutive losses.

“Defensively it has to get better, simple as that,” coach Alain Nasreddine said. “It’s not just in our own zone, there were a couple goals that started from their zone from missed assignments or not fully committed to playing the system, breakdowns. … There’s got to be a better commitment to defense.”

The Devils registered a season-high 49 shots on goal against the Rangers — 18 of them in the third period — and twice erased deficits, but blew a lead they held at the midway point in disappointing fashion.

“Mental mistakes, myself included. We knew they like to play a little bit of a running gun and they don’t like to play in their D zone,” forward Kyle Palmieri said. “But we just didn’t do a good enough job of tightening things up on our end defensively and it cost us.”

“I think everyone knows what the system is, but it’s execution,” Nasreddine added. “At the end of the day, you can’t give up six goals and expect to win.”

