Capitals F Backstrom nearing return from left hip injury

CHICAGO (AP)Nicklas Backstrom is in for the Washington Capitals. Evgeny Kuznetsov is out.

Backstrom was activated Wednesday after missing the start of the season because of a left hip injury. The center is expected to play against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Washington also announced that defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk and center Nic Dowd had been removed from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Forward Anthony Mantha was placed on long-term injured reserve.

While Backstrom, van Riemsdyk and Dowd were set to play against the Blackhawks, the team said Kuznetsov was unavailable because of COVID-19 protocol. The Capitals also have forward Garnet Hathaway in the protocol.

The 29-year-old Kuznetsov has nine goals and 21 assists in 28 games this season.

Backstrom, who turned 34 last month, skated again Wednesday morning. The Swede had a team-high 38 assists and 53 points in 55 games last season.

”You’re talking about our leading scorer last year, somebody who’s been a mainstay offensively for this organization for a long time,” coach Peter Laviolette said. ”So when you add a player back into the lineup that is skilled like he is and who can make plays like he (can), it’s a benefit.”

