The Vancouver Canucks will look to get back on track and stay in the playoff hunt when they host the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday night.

The Canucks are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday, their second straight defeat and fourth in their past five games after winning six of seven.

“I think it’s easy to stay positive if you at least put a good effort on the ice,” Vancouver’s J.T. Miller said. “When we play like that, it’s very hard to stay positive. … We have to play better. Simple.”

Slow starts have doomed Vancouver of late. The team allowed three goals in the first period against the Flames and has fallen behind by two goals within the first 10 minutes in three of its past four losses.

The Canucks are five points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference with 19 games left.

“Honestly, if I had the answer, I don’t think we’d be doing this night in and night out, it feels like,” Canucks captain Bo Horvat said. “We talk about it. It seems like every single game where we have to be better, it doesn’t seem to be happening. Obviously it comes from within the room, and we’ve got to find a way here because it’s slipping away from us.”

Vancouver coach Bruce Boudreau said after the game Saturday that a decision on a starting goalie against Buffalo hadn’t been made. Thatcher Demko started against Calgary before being replaced after two periods by Jaroslav Halak.

After one of their worst outings of the season on Thursday in a 6-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers, the Sabres delivered one of their best in a 1-0 overtime win against the Calgary Flames on Friday. It was the Sabres’ latest victory against a contender in March, after triumphs over the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas and Minnesota Wild.

Buffalo is 5-3-0 this month, matching its highest win total for a month since winning five times in October.

“This is our group,” Tage Thompson said. “Everyone believes in each other and wants to work and compete for each other. It’s a really nice feeling when you have a game like (Thursday) where we all know wasn’t our best and we all collectively take it to heart and want to turn it around.

“You’ve seen that multiple times this season. We’re starting to be a little more consistent as of late, I think, and that’s a good feeling. Everyone comes to the rink excited, willing to battle and work. When you have that, we have a hungry group. Right now, we’re playing some good hockey, and it’s a lot of fun.”

Thompson delivered the winning tally against Calgary to add to his team-leading totals in goals (25) and points (45). The center is tied for second on the team with 20 assists.

Craig Anderson is expected to get the start in goal for Buffalo. He is 3-1-0 with a 1.72 goals-against average and .935 save percentage in his past four games against Vancouver.

