Canadiens’ Weber out 4 to 6 weeks with left ankle injury

MONTREAL (AP)Montreal Canadiens captain Shea Weber will be out four to six weeks with a sprained left ankle.

The defenseman was injured during a game in New Jersey on Feb. 4.

Weber underwent an evaluation by orthopedic specialist Dr. Robert Anderson on Wednesday in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The Canadiens said the latest evaluation took place after the swelling in his ankle had decreased.

An All-Star this season, Weber has 13 goals and 21 assists in 55 games.

