Canadiens look to end drought against Senators

Carey Price is taking an optimistic approach despite seeing his Montreal Canadiens mired in their second eight-game winless skid of the season.

The former Hart and Vezina Trophy recipient hopes that positive thinking will help the Canadiens halt their winless ways on Saturday when they visit the Ottawa Senators, who have dropped a season-high six in a row (0-4-2).

Price told the Montreal Gazette that his struggling team can still qualify for the playoffs.

“Well, it’s been done before. As recently as last year, so I think everybody kind of uses that as an example,” Price said, referring to St. Louis’ Cinderella run to its first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history.

Perhaps a better example is 17 of the Canadiens’ 27 losses have been one-goal decisions, including six during their current eight-game winless skid (0-7-1). Montreal and Ottawa have split a pair of one-goal outcomes this season.

“You guys see the same game I do,” Canadiens coach Claude Julien said, per the newspaper. “I don’t think we’re being outplayed by any means by anybody. But you know the mistakes are costly right now and (losing) by one goal, does it give you hope? It also gives you frustration because you know you’re that close. I think it’s a natural feeling for anybody right now. There’s frustration but the one thing there isn’t, there’s no quit.”

The Canadiens saw a two-goal lead go by the boards in a 4-2 setback to Edmonton on Thursday.

Brendan Gallagher returned from a concussion in that contest, however the alternate captain experienced headaches later that night and didn’t take part in the club’s practice Friday morning in Brossard, Quebec.

“He came in this morning, so what we’re doing with him because he’s had a concussion is making sure it’s not a relapse,” Julien said of Gallagher. “And, at the same time, it could be a virus. So he’s gone to see the doctor and we’re being cautious with this situation because of what he’s been through.”

While Gallagher’s availability is in question for Saturday, there’s no mystery in regard to the status of Ben Chiarot. The defenseman, who scored in overtime of a 3-2 win over Ottawa on Dec. 11, has been ruled out of Saturday’s game with a lower-body injury.

Forward Matthew Peca, who has missed the last 14 games with a knee injury, participated in practice Friday and appears poised to draw back into the lineup.

Montreal isn’t the only struggling team in Saturday’s tilt. Like the Canadiens, Ottawa has also been winless since the Christmas break.

“Sometimes you’re young and some frustration sets in,” Senators coach D.J. Smith said on the heels of his team’s 6-1 shellacking by Washington, per the Ottawa Sun.

“You’re playing an elite team that might have the puck for longer stretches of time and then you want to get something going, and I think that’s natural.”

Unfortunately for the Senators, their losing ways continued against a Detroit team that resides in the bottom of the standings.

Ottawa’s Brady Tkachuk scored in the second period of Friday’s 3-2 shootout loss to the Red Wings. He also scored and set up a goal in the most recent meeting with Montreal and tallied 38 seconds into overtime in a 2-1 win over the Canadiens on Nov. 20.

Craig Anderson likely will draw the start after Marcus Hogberg made 26 saves versus the Red Wings.

Anderson has yielded 18 goals over his last four appearances overall and sports a 13-13-3 record with one shutout, a 3.15 goals-against average and .899 save percentage in 30 career appearances (28 starts) versus Montreal.

