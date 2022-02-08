Neither the New Jersey Devils nor Montreal Canadiens have found many reasons to smile this season.

However, one team is guaranteed to head off the ice happy Tuesday night, as the Devils will visit the Canadiens in the first game between the clubs in a little more than two years.

The Devils will be completing a back-to-back road set after they returned from the All-Star break with a 4-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Monday, their seventh straight defeat.

The Canadiens have been off since Jan. 30, when their losing streak hit six games with a 6-3 defeat at the hands of the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets.

The loss to the Senators continued a dispiriting stretch for the Devils, whose second half got off to a foreboding start Sunday when star center Jack Hughes was placed in COVID-19 protocol one day after he helped the Metropolitan Division win the All-Star Game.

The Devils have scored exactly one goal four times during their losing streak, a span in which they have been outscored 30-12 and fallen into last place in the division.

“It is frustrating, for sure,” said Devils center Nico Hischier, who scored New Jersey’s lone goal Monday. “Nobody wants to be where we are. But we know that it’s on us and nobody’s going to do it for us. If you’re not going to dig in, then it’s not going to get better. If you’re on a losing streak, you have to play twice as hard, and we’re not doing that right now.”

Nobody in the NHL understands the difficulties of snapping a losing streak more than the Canadiens, who have a league-low 23 points. Last season, they finished fourth in the North Division last season before making a Cinderella run to the Stanley Cup Final, where they fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games.

The current skid — which began with a pair of overtime losses before the Canadiens were outscored 26-11 in their final four contests before the All-Star break — is the fourth of at least five games this season for Montreal, which has yet to win consecutive games.

“You want to be able to leave the rink feeling good about yourself, and when you’re losing, you’re searching for solutions, and it’s not there,” Canadiens right winger Brendan Gallagher said following the loss to the Blue Jackets. “But we’re going to keep working, keep trying to find that environment.

“The one thing you can never lose is your culture. The minute losing feels normal or you’re numb to losing, you’re probably playing the wrong sport.”

The Devils and Canadiens didn’t play one another last season, when regular-season play consisted entirely of divisional games. The teams last played on Feb. 4, 2020, when Montreal overcame a three-goal deficit before edging New Jersey 5-4 in a shootout in Newark, N.J.

The Devils had won each of the teams’ previous seven matchups, dating back to March 2018, with two of the games ending in overtime.

