Canadiens anticipate fresher legs for second game in Calgary

Winning once under Darryl Sutter is a good thing. Anybody who has played for him over his distinguished coaching career will tell you victories are far better than the alternative.

That said, the Calgary Flames received a key message from their new head coach as they prepare host the Montreal Canadiens in a Saturday night rematch: Leave it in the past.

Among Sutter’s calling cards is his insistence that the last game is less important than the next one, which is a good lesson for the Flames, who are a .500 team that has struggled this season to follow victories with another strong effort.

“Every win … there’s lots of them,” Sutter said. “They’re all the same. You take it and get ready for the next one.”

The Flames earned full marks in Thursday’s 2-1 win over the Canadiens, a clash in which they grabbed two-goal lead and held on for a solid win. Calgarycontrolled the tempo with an aggressive and smart forecheck and held the visitors to only 18 shots on goal en route to handing Montreal only its second road regulation-time defeat.

“It’s very obvious how he wants us to play,” forward Derek Ryan said. “He wants a fast-paced game, structured, and I think that’s what you saw for just about a full 60 minutes. I thought everybody was confident and 100 percent in what we needed to do on the ice in every shift, and no one was hesitating or questioning anything. It was a lot of fun to play that way.”

That said, the Flames are expecting a better Montreal team on Saturday. The Canadiens put up a strong fight Thursday despite playing the previous night in Vancouver. Not only did they switch time zones, but the game against the Canucks was a late start. Fatigue definitely was a factor when they hit the Saddledome ice.

“The lack of energy led to a lack of execution,” said coach Dominique Ducharme. “We had less quick options. We were slow to react. They had more time to pressure us. We made mental mistakes because of our energy level.”

Since Ducharme took the coaching reins on Feb. 24, the Canadiens have a 3-2-3 record. Thursday marked the second time this season the Canadiens have played on consecutive nights after switching cities — both second games were losses.

“You always have to take something away from every game. … We’ll learn from this,” Ducharme said. “We’ll react better next time. It’s tough to compare a game like (Thursday) to our performance on Wednesday. It wasn’t the same conditions. We’ll use the lessons learned from tonight in the future.”

“Sometimes it’s just not there,” forward Jonathan Drouin added. “When it’s not there as a team, we have to find those ways to do the little things right and make sure we’re on the same page. It’s not going to be a pretty night. We’re going to get nights like that when it’s not flowing the way it should be, but we’ll get better at that where we’ve got to figure out our game when we’re not having it.”

Neither team will be forced to make roster changes, but expect Montreal will turn to star goaltender Carey Price on Saturday after Jake Allen faced the Flames. Price, who played Wednesday’s game in Vancouver, has surrendered one goal in each of his last four games, in which he’s stopped 105 of 109 shots — a sparkling .963 save percentage.

