ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Serve ABQ is working to get its network of young adults back after the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to take a break. Now, they're ready to get back in the community and serve the city.

Gwendolyn Houston-Hatton and Brendon Gray started the organization four years ago in the hopes of building a community of young professionals that care about the city. "We're looking to inspire more younger people into being involved in the community and really build around service and trying to make Albuquerque especially a better place to live," Houston-Hatton said.