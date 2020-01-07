Bruins look to bounce back on road vs. Predators

Perhaps a trip to Music City is just what the Boston Bruins need.

The Bruins had a nine-game point streak snapped Saturday in a 4-1 loss to Edmonton, just their second regulation defeat at home this season.

They’ll look to get back on track when they travel to Nashville to face the Predators on Tuesday night. It will mark Nashville’s first game since it fired head coach Peter Laviolette and associate coach Kevin McCarthy on Monday evening.

“Under the leadership of Peter and Kevin, our organization reached unprecedented heights — from our franchise-altering run to the Stanley Cup Final to a Presidents’ Trophy and our first two Central Division titles,” said David Poile, the Predators’ president of hockey operations and general manager. “Their passion for the game, ability to motivate a team and drive to be the best makes this a difficult decision. On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Peter and Kevin for all their contributions to the Nashville Predators over the past five-and-a-half seasons.”

Laviolette finished with a 451-248-143 record with the Predators. The team had not named an interim coach as of Monday evening.

While still atop the Atlantic Division, the Bruins have seen their double-digit lead cut nearly in half as they’ve gone 4-1-5 in their past 10 games. They’ve scored just four goals in their past three games (0-1-2), with just one at even strength.

“I think right now we know the goals aren’t coming easily, so you know it’s going to be every goal matters,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “So I think that’s in everybody’s head. It’s just the stretch we’re in right now.

“You go through the opposite where nothing seems to faze you, and we went through that. … Right now, we’ve got to find a balance where we get the lead and play the right way, protect the lead. I think that’s how we play our best hockey.”

David Pastrnak tallied his NHL-leading 31st goal for the Bruins, on a power play just 3:10 into Saturday’s game, but they failed to score again.

“It’s about rolling up your sleeves and getting to the net,” Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron told NHL.com. “I think there’s a lot of fancy plays that we can get rid of in our game and go back to maybe funneling the puck and knowing that we’re going there, and there’s a lot of loose pucks that were there even tonight that we can find and maybe find some urgency to get them and bear down on those goals.”

The Predators are coming off a 5-4 shootout loss Sunday at Anaheim, despite Craig Smith’s two goals, the fourth loss in a five-game span.

Roman Josi extended his point streak to 10 games, breaking the franchise record for a defenseman set by Shea Weber in the 2010-11 season. Josi, who leads the team with 44 points, has seven goals and 11 assists during the streak.

Josi assisted on Rocco Grimaldi’s tying goal early in the third period as Nashville rallied from a two-goal deficit to force overtime.

“Wish we got the two points, and we should have,” Josi told NHL.com. “You always want the points, but it was good character comeback. Just have to find a way to win it.”

The Predators dropped to 1-3-1 in their past five games.

Predators center Matt Duchene (illness) and defenseman Dante Fabbro (upper body) have each missed the past two games and are listed as day-to-day.

In the last meeting between the teams on Dec. 21 in Nashville, the Predators won 4-3 as Josi scored twice, and Ryan Ellis got the winner 4:05 into overtime.

