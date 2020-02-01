Blues visit struggling Jets looking for momentum

The Winnipeg Jets will try to snap a five-game losing streak when they host the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.

Since a win over Philadelphia on Dec. 15, the Jets have gone just 5-12-2 to fall into sixth place in the Central Division. The Western Conference-leading Blues are 1-5-1 in their last seven road games.

The Blues and Jets both played Friday night. The Blues fell to the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on the road.

“We have to dial it in,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “We have a game tomorrow. We have to move on past this game and worry about the Jets.”

David Perron and Robert Thomas scored for the Blues and netminder Jake Allen made 31 saves. The Blues erased an early 2-0 deficit but failed to pull ahead.

“That’s been a trend of ours since we came back from the break,” Thomas said. “We start slow and we have to play from behind. I thought we picked it up in the second and third (period), but too little too late.”

Meanwhile the Jets fell at home at Bell MTS Place to the Boston Bruins, 2-1. Patrik Laine scored the only Winnipeg goal and backup goaltender Laurent Brossoit stopped 23 of 25 shots.

“We’ve been off track here for a while, so we’re trying to get on track,” Jets captain Blake Wheeler said. “There was a little desperation out of both teams. It was a good hockey game.”

Jets coach Paul Maurice didn’t like the outcome, but he liked how his team played.

“Tonight was a special effort. We have to make it an average effort,” said Maurice. “We have to get to that point. That’s not easy to do.”

Maurice looked at Mason Appleton on the No. 2 scoring line against the Bruins with Wheeler and Nikolaj Ehlers. Lingering injuries to Adam Lowry and Bryan Little are giving Appleton a chance to make his mark.

“It gives us some coverage depending on if you get the matchup you want at home with Lowry and Little out. It balances the lines,” Maurice explained. “It puts (Mathieu) Perreault, (Andrew) Copp, and (Jack) Roslovic — a line that was very good for us at the end of last season — together. They can do more than just hold water. It’s not just about Mason getting his opportunity, it’s what it does to that middle six lines.”

But Maurice had to juggle his lines again when Perreault suffered an upper-body injury late in the second period and did not return.

Earlier this season, the Blues beat the Jets 5-4 in overtime and 4-1 in a home-and-home series Dec. 27 and 29.

Blues forwards Jaden Schwartz (two goals, three assists), Tyler Bozak (two goals), Perron (goal, two assists) and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (goal, two assists) starred in those games.

Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck took the loss in both games. But he is 6-4-1 in with a 2.08 goals-against average and .929 save percentage in 11 career games against the Blues.

Veteran Blues forward Alex Steen is set to play his 1,000th career NHL game in Winnipeg, where he grew up watching his father Thomas Steen play for the Jets.

“That’s going to be incredible,” Thomas said. “I’m so happy for him. He is a special guy.”

