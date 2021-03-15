Blues take to road for match against Kings

The way the St. Louis Blues have been performing on the road this season, they should be looking forward to the start of a six-game trip against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night.

Whether the Kings make it back to Los Angeles in time for the game is another story.

The Kings were snowed in following their 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday afternoon, forcing them to spend the night in Denver.

As of Sunday evening, the game against the Blues was still tentatively scheduled for Monday night, but could be moved to Tuesday since St. Louis is also scheduled to play in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The Blues have the best road record in the West Division this season at 10-2-2. They visited Staples Center earlier this month for a two-game set and pocketed three of the available four points against the Kings.

St. Louis should also be hungry for a victory after going winless in its past four (0-1-3), most recently dropping back-to-back games to the visiting Vegas Golden Knights.

“We’ve got to get back to what we just did on the road,” St. Louis forward Brayden Schenn said of the most recent road trip, which concluded with a 4-0-2 mark that kept the Blues firmly within the top four in the West.

The Kings appear to have the best chance of climbing out of the bottom four in the West, and St. Louis seems the most likely team to be caught.

The Kings will need to play better than they did over the past nine games, however.

They are 2-4-3 in that span, most recently losing two straight against the Avalanche by a combined score of 6-1.

“There’s still some things we have to improve on,” Kings coach Todd McLellan said.

The Kings put themselves in the playoff conversation by winning six straight games last month, a streak that culminated with two straight wins in St. Louis.

Los Angeles is 4-1-1 overall against the Blues this season.

The Kings played without leading goal scorer Dustin Brown in the loss on Sunday. Brown is day to day with an upper-body injury.

His continued absence would leave a big hole on the power play for Los Angeles. Brown has scored seven goals with the man-advantage this season.

Kings goalie Jonathan Quick (upper-body) will be unavailable again on Monday, leaving Cal Petersen to possibly start for a second straight day.

Injuries have been the biggest obstacle for the Blues this season as well.

They remain without Tyler Bozak, Colton Parayko and Jaden Schwartz, but recently welcomed back their leading goal scorer for five straight seasons from 2014-19, Vladimir Tarasenko, who underwent offseason shoulder surgery and missed the first 24 games.

Tarasenko has four points in four games since his return.

Berube won’t use an inconsistent lineup as an excuse for the Blues’ recent below-average play.

“We don’t have enough guys that are pulling on the same rope here and we need that, especially with the injuries we have,” he said.

Berube pointed to his team’s recent play along the boards as one area that needs improvement.

“You’ve got to be strong on the walls,” he said. “Some guys were weak on walls (against the Golden Knights) and turned pucks over and they get two goals that way.”

