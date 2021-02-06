Blue Jackets put D Werenski on IR with lower-body injury

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)The Columbus Blue Jackets have lost one of their most valuable defensemen with Zach Werenski being placed on injured reserve Saturday.

The 23-year-old All Star suffered an unspecified lower body injury in Thursday’s win over Dallas and is expected to miss at least a week.

Werenski limped off the ice and headed for the locker room late in the Dallas game. Paired with Seth Jones on the top defensive line, he has a goal and three assists in 12 games.

Columbus recalled forward Liam Foudy from the taxi squad to take Werenski’s spot on the roster.

The Blue Jackets open a back-to-back with Carolina on Sunday afternoon.

