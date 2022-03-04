The Philadelphia Flyers have lost games in a variety of maddening ways.

But their 5-4 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday was one of the most frustrating of the season. That’s saying something considering the Flyers have endured a 10-game losing streak and a franchise-worst 13-game skid this season.

The daunting task for the Flyers will be attempting to rebound on Saturday afternoon when they host the Chicago Blackhawks in the seventh contest of an eight-game homestand.

Matt Boldy and Jonas Brodin scored 25 seconds apart late in the third period, sending the Flyers to a 5-4 defeat.

“As soon as adversity struck, we crumbled,” Flyers interim head coach Mike Yeo said.

The Flyers have won just once thus far on this season-long homestand. Their third-period meltdown against the Wild in a near-empty arena was stunning.

And not in a good way.

“We’ve been in that situation a lot this year, where we’ve gotten the lead in the third, especially at home,” center Patrick Brown said. “I think as a team, we just have to expect to win. We have to dial it in and do the little things that good teams do to win those games. Tonight, we didn’t play a full 60.”

One bright spot, however, was the improved play of right winger Travis Konecny, who scored his ninth goal of the season. Konecny finally looks to be regaining his scoring touch.

“When you’re feeling good, feeling like you’re hot, you’re getting a lot of puck luck, you might just have the tendency to shoot the puck a little bit more with that confidence,” Konecny said. “I’m trying to get to that shot-first mentality.”

The Blackhawks will look to build on one of their best wins all season when they visit the Flyers.

Alex DeBrincat scored 2:23 in overtime for his team-leading 30th goal of the season in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

Chicago has endured more growing pains than success this season. Right winger Patrick Kane is not used to losing and hopes to remain with the franchise when things turn around again.

“There’s probably a lot of time to determine what’s going to happen in that regard,” Kane said. “But let’s be honest: I love Chicago, I love the city, I love the fans. The organization has been amazing to me and my family. There’s really not much to not like here.

“There’s always business decisions in the game of hockey. There are not many guys that play their whole career with one team, so it would be a privilege and an honor to do that. But we’ll see how it all plays out.”

Unlike some recent losses, the Blackhawks limited their turnovers. And the result was a much-needed win over a talented team like the Oilers.

If they’re going to win again in Philadelphia, they need to limit their miscues.

“You can’t turn the puck over or you’re going to get beat,” Chicago interim coach Derek King said. “If you turn pucks over at the wrong time, it’s going to end up in the back of your net.”

