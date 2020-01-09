Blackhawks aim to regain winning ways vs. Predators

The Chicago Blackhawks will try to bounce back from a loss on home ice when they host the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

Chicago is coming off a disappointing 2-1 setback against the Calgary Flames, during which Dominik Kubalik notched the Blackhawks’ only goal. The quiet night on offense was a rare misstep of late for Chicago, which is 6-3-0 in its past nine games.

Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman, who oversaw three Stanley Cup championships during the previous decade, still believes that another playoff run is possible.

“We’re not focused on past years,” Bowman told reporters this week. “We’re looking at this year where we are right now. We’ve had a pretty good stretch recently. We’ve got to continue to do that. If we’re able to build on the way we’ve played the last few weeks, I think we’ll put ourselves in a nice spot over the next month.”

Nashville hopes to spoil Bowman’s optimism, at least for a night.

The Predators also are on the outside looking in when it comes to the Western Conference playoff race, and they made sweeping changes this week by firing longtime head coach Peter Laviolette and associate coach Kevin McCarthy. The team named ex-New Jersey Devils coach John Hynes as Laviolette’s replacement.

In his first game with his new team, Hynes watched the Predators drop a 6-2 decision to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. He said the game included “ups and downs” but reiterated optimism that the Predators can turn around their fortunes in the second half of the season.

“This was a good game, although we don’t like what the result was,” Hynes told reporters. “I think it gave everybody a good feel of how things are going to be. And it certainly gave the coaching staff a clear vision of what we need to move on to (going into the Blackhawks game).”

Nashville is led in scoring by captain Roman Josi, who has 45 points (14 goals, 31 assists) in 42 games this season. Filip Forsberg is next on the scoring list with 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists) and Matt Duchene ranks third with 29 points (nine goals, 20 assists).

Meanwhile, Chicago is led by dynamic forward Patrick Kane, who has 55 points (24 goals, 31 assists) in 44 games. Team captain Jonathan Toews has 31 points (10 goals, 21 assists), while Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Strome are tied for third with 30 points apiece.

Strome missed practice Wednesday because of a right ankle injury, and his status is uncertain for the game. The Blackhawks already have been weakened by injuries to players such as Andrew Shaw (concussion) and defensemen Brent Seabrook (shoulder and hip surgeries) and Calvin de Haan (shoulder surgery).

Chicago goaltender Robin Lehner also has been nursing a right knee injury, but he might return Thursday. He is 12-7-4 with a 2.92 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage this season, while fellow netminder Corey Crawford is 7-12-2 with a 3.09 GAA and a .906 save percentage.

Nashville’s options in net include Pekka Rinne (14-9-3, 3.06 GAA, .894 save percentage) and Juuse Saros (5-7-4, 3.25 GAA, .892 save percentage).

This is the third meeting of the season between the teams — and the first in Chicago. Nashville won the first game 3-0 on Oct. 29, and the Blackhawks posted a 7-2 victory on Nov. 16.

–Field Level Media