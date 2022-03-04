CALGARY, Alberta (AP)Ben Chiarot scored his second goal of the game 1:03 into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 5-4 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

”That’s a big one, beating a team like that,” Chiarot said. ”They’re at the top of the standings and you can see why.

”That’s a big one for the confidence of the team, knowing we can play with anybody.”

Jeff Petry, Nick Suzuki and Mike Hoffman also scored for Montreal and Andrew Hammond made 30 saves.

Last in the Eastern Conference, the Canadiens improved to 6-4 since Martin St. Louis replaced Dominique Ducharme as coach Feb. 9.

”Marty comes in and he gets the guys motivated to play,” Chiarot said. ”Every meeting grabs your attention and it’s meaningful and it just gets the guys engaged.

”Marty has been a big factor in just the whole mood of the room changing.”

Pacific Division leading Calgary missed a chance to set a franchise record of 12 consecutive home victories.

”Penalties, turnovers, cost you hockey games,” Flames coach Darryl Sutter said. ”We’re lucky to get a point. Take that many penalties. Top guys turn pucks over. Too many goals.”

Blake Coleman, Johnny Gaudreau, Andrew Mangiapane and Elias Lindholm scored for the Flames. Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves.

Hoffman gave Montreal at 4-3 lead with 2:45 left, beating Markstrom to the far side with a wrist shot. Lindholm tied it with 28 seconds remaining with Markstrom off for an extra attacker.

With Alberta’s lifting of COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, there were no capacity limits or mask requirements Thursday. Attendance had been capped at 50% since Dec. 21,

