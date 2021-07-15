Baby Giraffe Stanley named after Tampa Bay Lightning Cup win

TAMPA, Fla. (AP)Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is welcoming a new baby giraffe, named Stanley in honor of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s second consecutive NHL championship.

The park announced on Twitterthis week that Stanley was born July 7, the same day the Lightning won their final game against the Montreal Canadiens. The trophy for winning the hockey championship series is called the Stanley Cup.

Park officials said Stanley and first-time mother Angel are doing well, and they will be returned to the herd when Stanley gets a little older.

The Lightning beat the Dallas Stars last year to win the Stanley Cup.

