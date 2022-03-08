The New Jersey Devils are going to be home for the postseason, barring a miracle finish to the season, so they are in the role of spoiler for now.

They played that part with a win over St. Louis on Sunday and can do the same to one of the Blues’ Central Division rivals when the Colorado Avalanche visit Newark on Tuesday.

Colorado will be playing the second game of a back-to-back set Tuesday night, but with little travel in between. The Avalanche held on to beat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Monday in Elmont, N.Y., to end a brief two-game skid.

Colorado has visions of a deep playoff run while New Jersey is planning longer term while in the midst of a tough season. With the trade deadline two weeks away, the Devils are potential sellers, and general manager Tom Fitzgerald has been open about possible deals.

He told The Athletic that he has had conversations with veterans who could draw interest from contenders, in particular 32-year-old defenseman P.K. Subban, who is going to be a free agent this summer.

“I sat down with P.K. (on Saturday) and we talked about uncertainty and the deadline and that we’re not at a spot where we’re looking to extend him at this point,” Fitzgerald said.

“He’s done a lot for community here and the organization. But I told him, ‘On the last day, somebody may lose a right-shot (defenseman) and may call me, and if the move makes sense for the New Jersey Devils and makes sense for you to potentially have a chance to win, I have to do what’s best for the organization.'”

The Avalanche could be buyers but have very little salary-cap space, and a deal may not be necessary. Colorado leads the NHL in wins (41) and points (87) and possesses one of the most prolific offenses in the league. In addition, one of its most talented players is heating up at the right time.

Nathan MacKinnon has missed 15 games due to injury and health and safety protocol this season, but he has been on a tear since his latest return to action in mid-February. He has logged at least a point in his last 11 games (nine goals, five assists), including a goal and two assists in the latest victory against the Islanders.

Coming into play Monday, the Avalanche had lost back-to-back games for the first time since early November, but they still have not lost consecutive games in regulation since dropping three straight from Oct. 16-21.

Cale Makar recorded two goals plus a historic assist against New York. He pushed his assists streak to 12 games, tying the franchise record set 30 years ago by current Colorado general manager Joe Sakic.

Colorado coach Jared Bednar said of MacKinnon and Makar, “I thought those guys led the way for sure. We were talking this morning about how Cale hadn’t scored in a while, but both of those guys, not just their shots, but just real good awareness. If they had a shot, they took it.

“They were dangerous on the interior of the ice, and if they didn’t like it, they were dishing it off to someone else who was putting themselves in a scoring position. … They were real dangerous tonight.”

Colorado has proven it is not a finesse team despite its speed and prolific goal-scoring. Forward Tyson Jost suffered a fracture jaw and broken teeth when he was hit with a shot Saturday as the Avalanche lost 4-3 in overtime to the Calgary Flames. He underwent dental surgery and made the flight to New York on Sunday.

Jost played 9:31 in the win over the Islanders.

Colorado’s Andre Burakovsky was listed as day-to-day for the New Jersey game after taking a shot off his foot on Monday. X-rays were negative.

Darcy Kuemper will likely be in net for the Avalanche after Pavel Francouz played Monday night, making 32 saves for the win. Kuemper was pulled from the loss to the Flames on Saturday night.

Rookie Nico Daws has started the past four games in net for the Devils, going 2-2-0 in that span.

