DENVER (AP) – Colorado coach Jared Bednar said injured forward Andre Burakovsky was being evaluated Sunday morning and not flying with the team. Bednar said Burakovsky would join the Avalanche in Tampa on Monday for Game 3.

Burakovsky, who scored the overtime winner in Game 1, has been playing through pain since blocking a shot in the opener of the West final against Edmonton. He didn’t put any weight on his right leg skating off and needed help getting down the tunnel afterward.

Bednar said center Nazem Kadri, who has been out since injuring his thumb during the Oilers series, was traveling with the team but had no further details on when he might be available to play. Kadri continues skating and has ramped up his activity by adding a stick and handling the puck more.

”Not sure on Naz’s timeline yet,” Bednar said. ”We’re hopeful we’re going to see him at some point. I’m not sure about Game 3 or Game 4. We’ll see.”