Adam Lowry breaks 3rd-period tie, Jets beat Maple Leafs 5-2

TORONTO (AP)Adam Lowry broke a tie at 7:39 of the third period and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Saturday night.

Lowry added an assist, and Mark Scheifele and Mason Appleton also each had a goal and an assist to help the Jets take the three-game series 2-1.

”We didn’t get ahead of ourselves,” Jets coach Maurice said. ”We just stayed in the battle and stayed in the fight. We were a little ahead of the game in our first two.

”We were really effective at being comfortable in our own end (Saturday). They’re such a powerful, offensive team, and they have a unique way of controlling the puck that you’re going to spend some time in your end regardless of how well you play. We were there as five (defenders) and committed to it.”

Paul Stastny also scored, and Laurent Brossoit made 20 saves.

”That was awesome,” Scheifele said. ”We played really solid, a lot of close support. ”Everyone battled hard.”

William Nylander and Jake Muzzin scored for North-leading Toronto, and Frederik Andersen made 27 saves. Toronto beat Winnipeg 4-3 in overtime Thursday after dropping three straight.

”We had a real hard time stringing together two passes,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said. ”They present unique challenges. It’s as deep or the deepest forward group that we’ve seen in the division. We just didn’t have a good game. We weren’t sharp mentally, we weren’t sharp physically.”

Lowry gave the Jets a 3-2 lead after Andersen couldn’t control a dump in at the side of his net. Appleton was quickest to the loose puck and feathered a pass through the legs of defenseman Travis Dermott to Lowry.

Ehlers made it 4-2 in a power play with 5:26 left. He has 14 goals.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host Montreal on Monday and Wednesday nights.

Maple Leafs: At Ottawa on Sunday night.