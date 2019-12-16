Closings & Delays
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

NFL suspends Seahawks WR Josh Gordon indefinitely

Sports

by: TIM BOOTH, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Submit a Display

Enter Today