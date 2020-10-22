NFL, NFLPA are reviewing the Raiders’ recent COVID-19 issues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NFL and NFLPA are reviewing the Raiders’ recent COVID-19 issues, including a positive test for Trent Brown, who they believe hadn’t been consistently wearing his tracking device. There is also a video of offensive linemen hanging out together without masks, per sources.
According to Tom Pelissero, a reporter for the NFL network, it is not unusual for NFL and union to review any situation with multiple positive tests.
CB Damon Arnette went on Reserve, COVID-19 list on Monday, then Trent Brown on Wednesday.
The rest of the starting O-line and safety Johnathan Abram are currently isolated, according to sources.