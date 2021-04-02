Veteran LB Damien Wilson signs with Jaguars, provides depth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Veteran linebacker Damien Wilson signed with Jacksonville on Friday, giving the Jaguars an experienced option as they transition to a 3-4 defensive scheme.

Wilson, who visited Jacksonville on Wednesday, spent the last two years with Kansas City. He started 13 games in 2020, missing three contests late in the season because of a knee injury. He returned in the postseason and started all three games, including the Super Bowl loss to Tampa Bay.

He started all 16 regular-season games in 2019 plus three more in the postseason, including the team’s Super Bowl victory against San Francisco.

A fourth-round draft pick by Dallas in 2015, Wilson spent his first four years in the NFL with the Cowboys.

Jacksonville expects linebackers Myles Jack and Joe Schobert to play the middle of its revamped defense but was looking to add depth alongside second-year pro Shaq Quarterman and third-year pro Quincy Williams.

