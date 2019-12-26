Underachieving Cowboys still have sliver of hope vs Redskins

WASHINGTON (3-12) at DALLAS (7-8)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Cowboys by 14

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Redskins 6-9; Cowboys 8-7

SERIES RECORD – Cowboys lead 72-45-2

LAST MEETING – Cowboys 31, Redskins 21, Sept. 15

LAST WEEK – Redskins lost to Giants 41-35, OT; Cowboys lost to Eagles 17-9

AP PRO32 RANKING – Redskins No. 30, Cowboys No. 15

REDSKINS OFFENSE – OVERALL (31), RUSH (21), PASS (32).

REDSKINS DEFENSE – OVERALL (25), RUSH (29), PASS (14).

COWBOYS OFFENSE – OVERALL (1), RUSH (8), PASS (2).

COWBOYS DEFENSE – OVERALL (11), RUSH (14), PASS (11).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Dallas can still make playoffs despite loss to Philadelphia with NFC East lead on line. Cowboys qualify if they win and Eagles lose to Giants. … Cowboys have won eight of past 10 against Redskins. … Three wins would be Washington’s fewest since 2013. … Veteran QB Case Keenum expected to make first start since sustaining concussion Oct. 24 at Minnesota. … Keenum relieved injured rookie Dwayne Haskins in second half last week, led Redskins on 99-yard tying drive. … Haskins was ruled out of season finale with sprained left ankle. … RB Adrian Peterson needs 180 yards rushing for ninth career 1,000-yard season. … Rookie WR Terry McLaurin needs 81 yards receiving for 1,000. … Geron Christian could start at right tackle in place of injured Morgan Moses. … Redskins defense ranks last in NFL on third downs. … LB Cole Holcomb needs five tackles to join Zach Thomas and Chris Cash as only players drafted 150th or later with 100-plus in rookie season. … Veteran CB Josh Norman played zero snaps in overtime loss to Giants. … WR/KR Steven Sims needs 1 yard to become fourth rookie in franchise history with 800 kickoff return yards. … Pro Bowl P Tress Way has pinned opponents inside 20-yard line 29 times this season. … Cowboys are 4-8 with pair of three-game losing streaks since 3-0 start fueled Super Bowl talk in season of high expectations. … Dallas is 7-0 when leading at halftime, 0-8 when trailing at break. … Cowboys QB Dak Prescott needs 305 yards passing to break Tony Romo’s franchise season record of 4,903 in 2012. … RB Ezekiel Elliott fourth in NFL with 1,235 yards rushing, on verge of playing full season without winning rushing title for first time. … Elliott held under 100 yards in nine games; previous high of sub-100 games was eight. … Cowboys have two 1,000-yard receivers (Amari Cooper, 1,097; Michael Gallup, 1,009) for first time since Dez Bryant, Jason Witten in 2012. … Cooper has 22 catches, 249 yards, one TD in past six games after 53 catches, 848 yards, seven TDs in first nine games. … Witten needs one TD catch to tie Bryant’s franchise career record of 73. Witten finishing club-record 16th season after spending year in retirement as broadcaster. … Cowboys lost second starting LG this season when Xavier Su’a-Filo broke left ankle against Eagles. Joe Looney replaced him during game. … Second-year LB Leighton Vander Esch set for surgery for neck injury, won’t play again this season after making Pro Bowl as rookie. … DE DeMarcus Lawrence has just five sacks after consecutive seasons of double-digit sacks led to richest contract in franchise history ($21 million per year, or $105 million over five years) during offseason. … Fantasy tip: Cooper’s first 100-yard game with Cowboys after midseason trade last season came against Redskins (eight catches, 180 yards, two touchdowns).

