Trent Williams asks Redskins to trade or release him

WASHINGTON (AP)Trent Williams wants the Redskins to trade or release him.

The agent for Washington’s longtime starting left tackle released a statement Tuesday asking the team to make a move with Williams. In the statement sent to The Associated Press, Vince Taylor cited ”irreconcilable differences” that pushed the relationship between Williams and the team to this point.

”Although Trent Williams will always love and respect Dan Snyder, his teammates, and the Washington Redskins’ fans, he wants to be traded or released,” Taylor said. ”It’s time for the organization to act in a manner that is in both Williams’ and the team’s best interest.”

Williams sat out the entire 2019 season because of a dispute with the front office. The Redskins did not trade him before the Oct. 29 deadline, with Taylor saying they were ”unable (or unwilling)” to do so.

In November, Williams revealed he had cancer and said that situation led him to distrust the Redskins’ medical staff and organization as a whole. The 31-year-old at the time said ”there’s no trust there” with president Bruce Allen, who was fired after Washington’s 3-13 season.

The medical staff also was overhauled, and new coach Ron Rivera took control of football operations. Rivera spoke with Williams and it seemed like there was hope to repair the relationship.

Instead, the Redskins gave Williams’ representatives permission to seek trading partners. So far, nothing has materialized.

”The Redskins have shown no interest in negotiating in good faith, and, in fact, have given inconsistent demands on what it wants in return for a trade,” Taylor said.

Aside from his emotional locker room meeting with reporters in early November, Williams has not spoken much publicly about his situation. Taylor said Williams also has not pursued legal action against the team.

”This seems to not be a successful strategy,” Taylor said. ”Players who are outwardly critical of the team do get traded.”

Washington on Monday traded disgruntled cornerback Quinton Dunbar to the Seattle Seahawks for a fifth-round pick.

