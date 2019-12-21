Titans will have Derrick Henry, not Jackson against Saints

NFL
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry practiced fully Friday for the Tennessee Titans, who will be without starting cornerback Adoree’ Jackson for a third straight game against the Saints.

Henry did not practice Thursday and was limited Wednesday. He ran for 86 yards in a loss to Houston despite not practicing at all last week leading up to the game.

Jackson practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday for the first time since injuring a foot Dec. 1 in a win at Indianapolis. But he did not practice either Thursday or Friday. That leaves the Titans (8-6) short-handed in the secondary going against Drew Brees and wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Wide receiver Adam Humphries also will miss a third straight game with an ankle injury. Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons was added to the injury report Friday with a knee injury and is questionable.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞

Nominate a Remarkable Woman ➞