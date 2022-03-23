NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)The Tennessee Titans have traded for wide receiver Robert Woods in a deal sending a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Titans announced the deal Wednesday after first clearing some much-needed space under the salary cap. They also announced they signed back linebacker Dylan Cole to a one-year deal.

Woods, who is scheduled to talk with reporters later Wednesday, is a nine-year veteran who tore his left ACL in practice on Nov. 12, the first significant injury of his career. The 6-foot, 195-pound receiver has played 125 games with 570 catches for 7,077 yards and 35 touchdowns with Buffalo and the Rams.

The move helps replace seven-time Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones, who was released by the Titans last week.

Woods was a two-time captain with the Rams. He had 367 catches for 4,626 yards and 23 TDs in 68 games over five seasons. He ranked fifth in the NFL since 2017 among wide receivers with 1,992 yards after the catch. Woods also is a skilled blocker in the run game, which is key for the Titans given they have Derrick Henry.

AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp made clear on social media how much he’ll miss his fellow receiver and how much Woods meant to him over the past five seasons.

”Success is found in the mud,” Kupp wrote. ”And the only way to effect positive chance is by getting your hands dirty. I’ve appreciated his respect for this, and his willingness to get his hands in the dirt, so he could leave his fingerprints on this organization.”

Woods also ran for 485 yards and his five rushing touchdowns tied Curtis Samuel for second behind Deebo Samuel (11). Woods joined only Emmanuel Sanders and DeAndre Hopkins with at least 40 catches and 500 yards receiving in each of the last nine seasons. He has played 14 100-yard games.

Nicknamed Bobby Trees, Woods was the 41st pick overall in the second round in the 2013 by Buffalo out of Southern California, where he finished as the Trojan’s all-time leader with 252 catches.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL