Titans sign rookie drafted to back up NFL’s rushing leader

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)The Tennessee Titans have signed their third-round draft pick, the running back expected to back up NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry.

The Titans announced Darrynton Evans agreed to a multi-year deal Wednesday. His agency shared a photo of Evans signing his deal on social media.

Evans was the No. 93 pick overall out of Appalachian State. He ran for 2,884 yards in his career and had 4,642 all-purpose yards. He also was the Sun Belt Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2019 with 1,480 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns.

He joined Christian McCaffrey (2015 at Stanford) and Chris Johnson (2007 at East Carolina) as the only FBS players since 2000 with at least 1,400 yards rushing, five TD catches and a kickoff return for a touchdown in the same season.

The Titans released veteran Dion Lewis earlier this offseason, so Evans is expected to fill that spot especially with his pass-catching skills.

Only the Titans’ top two draft picks remain unsigned with rookies expected to report for training camp Thursday.

