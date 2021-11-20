Titans put outside linebacker Bud Dupree on injured reserve

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)The Tennessee Titans have put another player on injured reserve, this time linebacker Bud Dupree with an abdominal injury that sent him to the locker room early in last week’s game.

The Titans put their biggest free agent signee on injured reserve Saturday. They also activated tight end Tommy Hudson from injured reserve to the active roster and elevated cornerback Breon Borders and running back Dontrell Hilliard from the practice squad for Sunday’s game with Houston.

Tennessee (8-2) already declared Dupree out Friday for the game against Houston (1-8).

Dupree had started two of seven games played this season. He has seven tackles, one sack and eight quarterback pressures. Dupree will miss a minimum of three games. With the Titans’ bye Dec. 2, the earliest he could return would be Dec. 19 when they visit his old team, Pittsburgh.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL