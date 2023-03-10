TENNESSEE TITANS (7-10)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: RG Nate Davis, ILB David Long, TE Austin Hooper, TE Geoff Swaim, S A.J. Moore, CB Lonnie Johnson, DE DeMarcus Walker, RB Dontrell Hilliard, LB Dylan Cole, RB Trenton Cannon, CB Terrance Mitchell, DE Mario Edwards, C Corey Levin, OLB Joe Jones, S Andrew Adams, RT Le’Raven Clark, DE Da’shawn Hand, CB Joshua Kalu, LT Dennis Daley.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DT Teair Tart, WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

NEEDS: Tennessee has started the much-needed overhaul of its offensive line decimated by injuries and a lack of development last season. Three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan already has been released along with C Ben Jones. They also could lose Davis as a free agent. Whatever decision the Titans make with QB Ryan Tannehill and RB Derrick Henry going into the final years of their contracts, adding more talent and speed at WR and TE is a must. They also will need more help at ILB and OLB with OLB Bud Dupree expected to be released freeing up more cap space. They also might look at a veteran kicker to compete with undrafted free agent Caleb Shudak.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $27.2 million.

—

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL