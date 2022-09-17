NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)The Tennessee Titans ruled starting cornerback Kristian Fulton and running back Dontrell Hilliard out for Monday night’s game in Buffalo because of hamstring injuries.

Neither player practiced all week. Reserve guard Jamarco Jones also was ruled out after missing practice Friday and Saturday because of an elbow injury.

Fulton allowed a 65-yard touchdown pass last week in the season-opening loss to the New York Giants. With Fulton out, the Titans are likely to start 2021 first-round draft pick Caleb Farley, who played just 16 defensive snaps in Tennessee’s dime package last week. Farley is coming off a torn ACL suffered against the Bills in a Monday night game last season at Nissan Stadium.

”It’s always a huge challenge every week, no matter who’s in there,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. ”This is a difficult league, and you have to try to earn everything and see if you can get off the field and make them punt.”

Farley is excited to face Buffalo’s high-powered offense, led by quarterback Josh Allen.

”I want to make the most of it. I always get those emotions and feelings going into any game, since Little League,” he said. ”I just want to go out on the field and make the most of the opportunity I’ve been given.”

Hilliard caught two touchdown passes for the Titans in the opener against the Giants, playing as the team’s primary third-down back. With Hilliard out, the Titans could use rookie Hassan Haskins as the third-down back. Haskins played on the Titans’ final drive last week after Hilliard was injured. Rookie Julius Chestnut and veteran Trenton Cannon could be other options for the Titans to spell Derrick Henry.

The Titans had three players in yellow noncontact jerseys during the open portion of Saturday’s practice: receiver Kyle Philips (shoulder), linebacker Ola Adeniyi (neck) and guard Dillon Radunz (neck).

