Titans agree to terms with safety Ibraheim Campbell

NFL
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran safety Ibraheim Campbell.

Campbell, who turns 28 on May 13, spent much of last season recovering from a knee injury before the Green Bay Packers activated him from the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Nov. 5.

He played seven games with three starts and had 15 tackles as well as two special-teams stops during the 2019 regular season. He had two tackles on defense plus three stops on special teams during the Packers’ two playoff games.

The 2015 fourth-round draft pick from Northwestern has played for the Cleveland Browns (2015-17), Houston Texans (2017), Dallas Cowboys (2018), New York Jets (2018) and Packers (2018-19).

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss