ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) โ€“ As New Mexico continues to reopen and the pandemic starts to wind down, experts are seeing a shortage of goods like cars and houses, which is driving up prices. So just how long will it take for New Mexico's economy to get back to normal? An economic researcher at the University of New Mexico said the state has always been slow to recover from economic lows but believes our state is headed in the right direction.

Like many economic sectors, the pandemic pumped the brakes on the auto industry. Manufacturing plants shut down and a global shortage of microprocessor chips brought assembly lines to a halt. "It created a little bit of a logistics jam," said JLM Auto Sales co-owner, Leighton Kaufman. "We were kind of stuck."