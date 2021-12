NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another storm system will move into western and northern New Mexico overnight, bringing more snow to these parts of the state. A chance for flurries will be possible in Albuquerque too overnight.

Snow will increase across northwestern New Mexico tonight through Wednesday morning. Heavy snow will be possible in the San Juan Mountains and northern mountains of New Mexico. Moderate snow overnight could lead to some slippery roads across parts of western and northern New Mexico, along with southwestern Colorado, by Wednesday morning. A few flurries will be possible in the Albuquerque metro between midnight and 8 a.m. but no accumulation is expected. Snow will taper off by Wednesday afternoon, with the exception of the northern mountains, as it will be a cool and blustery afternoon across the state.